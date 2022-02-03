We're thrilled to have promoted 20 attorneys to partner on February 1, 2022. This group is the future of Foley and embodies the core values that define our firm.

As they start this exciting new chapter in their careers, we asked them to share their thoughts on what making partner means to them, what contributions they hope to make in this new role, what program played a role in their professional success, and what advice they would give to associates. Here is what they had to say!

"I've been blessed to have always worked with amazing people and mentors who have taken a sincere interest in helping me progress as a person and a lawyer. In my view, there is no substitute for working with genuinely good people, and Foley is top notch in that regard."

"I hope to continue to meaningfully contribute to the firm through mentoring our more junior attorneys with the same individualized, person-centered, and strategic approaches that helped me become a partner."

"Never forget that this is a client service business above all. Smart lawyers are a dime a dozen, and superior service is what clients will remember and appreciate."

"I'm excited for the opportunities I'll have as a partner to continue to serve as a trusted advisor to our clients and provide them with our innovative world-class intellectual property services."

"I plan to strengthen our existing client relationships, grow our client base, and champion our unique culture and sector-driven objectives."

"Foley is a special firm, and being asked to join the partnership rewards years of hard work and commitment."

"To paraphrase Winston Churchill, 'Being promoted to partner is not the end. It is not the beginning of the end. It is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.'"

"I look forward to mentoring junior attorneys and law students and having a positive impact on their career development."

"My time spent on Foley's Associates Committee ... allowed me to experience firsthand the importance the firm's leadership places on regular, direct input from our associates and senior counsel about the present and future of this law firm."

"I'm excited to help develop lawyers who are both eager and capable of handling the most sophisticated disputes for our clients. The trial lawyers here at Foley ... know how to strategically put our clients in the best position to win."

"I'm enthusiastic about nurturing a diverse team of brilliant attorneys to provide responsive, efficient, and business-friendly data privacy and cybersecurity advice to our clients."

"[One of the programs that I believe has contributed to my professional success] is the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Practicum, a pro bono effort in collaboration with the Georgetown Law Center, where we worked with entrepreneurs from underserved backgrounds. This program provided the opportunity to collaborate with Foley attorneys across different locations, network within the Washington, D.C., entrepreneurship community, and build business advisory and leadership skills, all while helping clients combine their passions with their goals."

"You never know when you'll have an opportunity to impress a partner with your work product. When a partner comes to you for help, they need to have confidence that you can do the work. And if you do get the opportunity to show off your strengths, seize it."

"It's a marathon, not a sprint. Stay confident that your hard work will pay off, and give yourself time to grow into who you want to be."

