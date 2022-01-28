Seyfarth announced today that, for the 14th consecutive year, the firm earned a perfect score of 100 in the annual Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality." The CEI is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"This is a significant honor and standard for our firm. The CEI score is an annual measurement of Seyfarth's policies and a larger indicator of our overall progress as an organization committed to workplace equality ," said Pete Miller, Seyfarth's chair and managing partner.

"Seyfarth remains steadfast on the path to belonging, inclusion, and diversity across our global workplace. As a firm focused on the inclusion, belonging, and equity of its people, we are thrilled to be recognized once again in HRC's signature report," said Kori S. Carew, Esq., Seyfarth's chief inclusion & diversity officer.

"I am excited to see that close collaboration between our inclusion and diversity leaders and firm leadership has produced policies that sustain positive change. As a Seyfarth partner, I am proud the firm has earned a HRC CEI perfect score for 14 consecutive years," said Sam Schwartz-Fenwick, leader of Seyfarth's LGBTQ+ affinity group.

The 2022 CEI evaluates LGBTQ+-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Seyfarth's efforts in exceeding all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, visit here.

