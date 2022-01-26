In commemoration of MLK Day 2022, Buchanan hosted a webinar, Equality and Opportunity: The Importance of Supplier Diversity. The program featured panelists Dr. Karmetria Dunham Burton, Sr. Director, Global Supplier Diversity and Inclusion, McDonalds; Kerry L. Kirkland, Deputy Secretary for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities, Pennsylvania Department of General Services; and Lee E. Lewis, Jr., Director of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Highmark Health.

During the webinar, the panelists discussed supplier diversity best practices, how supplier diversity works to combat racial/social injustice, how to eliminate barriers for minority suppliers, and ways to measure the effectiveness of supplier diversity programs.

If you missed the webinar, you can view it here or below.

Equality and Opportunity: The Importance of Supplier Diversity from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Vimeo.

