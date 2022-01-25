Key Issues

Nationwide poll on COVID-19 impacts in dentistry find lowest 'open as usual' rate since March

According to the American Dental Association's COVID-19 impact poll for the week of Dec. 13, 60.5% of organizations categorized as DSOs reported they were 'open as usual' with 39.5% saying they were open but with lower patient volumes than usual. The last time DSOs reported a lower volume was in March 2021, when 40% were open but with lower patient volumes than usual. The poll illustrates how COVID-19 continues to impact dental practices as well as DSOs. The current figure is down from a high of 78.8% in May 2021, for DSOs. The last time the number dipped below the current level was in March 2021, when 60.0% of DSOs said their practice were "open and business as usual."

As for non-DSO dental practices, 60.7% reported they were open as usual. The last time rates were lower was in May 2021, which stood at 60.1%. In December, 38% of dentists said their practices were open but had lower patient volumes than normal.

