Learn from Mintz's ESG subject matter experts as they explore what ESG really means for and within the legal profession, examine why law firms must embrace ESG as a business-critical priority, and share how law firm leadership can address ESG strategically and holistically.

In the series of short videos below, Mintz team members tackle important issues legal professionals face when building their cross-functional ESG practice.

View Our Session Recordings

In this short video, hear from Mintz Member Tyrone Thomas on how organizations can address diversity fatigue.

In this short video, hear from Mintz Member Tyrone Thomas on how professionals can effectively communicate the importance of ESG in business matters.

In this video, hear from ML Strategies Senior Vice President, Courtney Taylor on how environmental initiatives are woven into the current legislative agenda and what's in store for ESG.

In this video, hear from Mintz Member, Jacob Hupart on what clients are looking for when seeking ESG advice.

In this video, hear from Mints Member Jacob Hupart on how to effectively help clients navigate ever-changing ESG disclosure rules.

In this video, hear from Mintz Member Jacob Hupart on how advisors can best prepare their clients for the anticipated changes in ESG.

In this short video, hear from Mintz Member Tyrone Thomas on how professionals can shift their board's focus to ESG.

