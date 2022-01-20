ARTICLE

In the third and final episode of this year's Fellows subseries, Wetmore Fellow Keniece Gray and SEO Law Fellow Jermel McClure host a discussion with MoFo associate Keiko Rose about the firm's partnership with The Southern Poverty Law Center to combat the disproportionate impact of “three-strikes laws” on minority offenders.

The 3-part subseries on “Intentional Impact,” is designed to look at the ways in which the firm demonstrates its continued commitment to advocacy for people and communities who would otherwise be shut out from access to justice. Each episode is hosted by a 2021 Wetmore Fellow and/or SEO Law Fellow.

