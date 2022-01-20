Last year, we highlighted the stories of some amazing trailblazers that Phelps is proud to count as part of our family. But our lawyers' diverse backgrounds, perspectives and achievements are just the beginning of their impact. So many of our lawyers continuously give back to the community, generously supporting causes that are pushing diversity and positive change forward. This year, our monthly series will shine a light on the organizations on the ground making headway in moving diversity initiatives forward in our communities. And we'll tell you how you can help!

Our first spotlight is on Warrick Dunn Charities. Starting a nonprofit is a daunting task, and most don't make it past the five-year mark. But Warrick Dunn Charities is celebrating its 25th anniversary next year, overcoming the odds in part because of its founder's passion for the charity's mission.

On a Personal Mission to Empower Families

You may have heard of Warrick Dunn from his three-time first-team All-ACC performances at FSU, where he was the first running back to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the school's history. Or you might know him from his storied NFL career, starting as a first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retiring after 12 seasons as the league's 14th all-time in all-purpose yards and 19th in rushing yards. But before that, the Baton Rouge native was raised by a single mother, Betty Smothers, who worked tirelessly as a police officer to provide for Warrick and his five siblings. Betty was killed in the line of duty when Warrick was just 18 years old. As a young man and promising athlete thrust into the role of head of household, Warrick kept his focus on his mother's dream and was able to purchase a home for his younger siblings with her life insurance. It was in Tampa Bay that coach Tony Dungy encouraged players to think beyond their football careers and give back to the community. At 22 years old, Warrick created Warrick Dunn Charities' first program, Homes for the Holidays, to help other families realize the life-changing goal of homeownership. This personal motivation has helped propel Warrick Dunn Charities through the past two decades and help almost 200 families and 500 children along the way.

Evolving to Each Community's Needs

Another reason the organization has realized such success is its ability to evolve to meet community needs as they grow and change. WDC's dedicated team has stayed connected to every Homes for the Holidays recipient family. As they checked in with them over the years, sharing holidays, milestones and meals with them, they learned about other needs the families had. One by one, they created new programs to address these needs and provide wraparound support. WDC now offers four pillar programs, each tackling a different need:

Through this collective approach, WDC teaches the next generation that they can count on their future by being good stewards of their resources.

The organization strives to meet needs not just when they evolve, but where they evolve. Headquartered in Atlanta, they continue to expand their services across the country wherever they can identify needs and secure funding. Through Homes for the Holidays, they've provided down payment assistance and furnished homes in 15 states and 25 cities, and they're constantly monitoring the landscape to find more communities to help.

Looking Toward the Future

Warrick Dunn Charities focuses on offering sustainable support for families. A big part of their mission is giving people a hand up, equipping them with the tools to reroute their futures and create their own success. The organization takes a holistic view of health and wellness to strengthen communities from every angle-academically, socially and economically. So far, their impact has been transformational, and executive director Whitney Jackson says they have even bigger plans for the future.

How can you be a part of those plans? Whitney says the best way is to help with unrestricted funding. While giving to a specific program is more than appreciated, unrestricted donations help the organization meet operational costs and bring in more boots on the ground to execute the charity's initiatives. It also allows them to fill funding gaps across all of their programs to provide uninterrupted services to the community. Whitney and her colleagues make very strategic decisions to put these donations where they can make the biggest impact.

Some of our lawyers have joined Warrick Dunn Charities' efforts. Baton Rouge Partner Susie Furr sits on the group's Advisory Council and Tampa Partner Reed Russell serves on the Board of Directors. Reed became involved when he learned about the organization because he was raised by a single mother and was moved by the life-changing impact he saw in WDC's programs for single-parent families.

Warrick Dunn Charities has always prioritized collectiveness, bringing people and resources together to move entire communities forward. Phelps is proud to stand with them as they continue to innovate and find creative, sustainable ways to help families build successful futures. Stay tuned to see what incredible milestones and initiatives they reach in 2022!

