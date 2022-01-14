The CFTC appointed Tanisha Cole Edmonds as the agency's first Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, Ms. Edmonds will lead CFTC efforts around diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and oversee the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion.

Prior to joining the CFTC, Ms. Edmonds served as a senior executive at the U.S. Department of Interior as the Deputy Director for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights and as Deputy Chief Diversity Officer. Before that, she was a Labor and Employment Law Attorney for the U.S. Postal Service. She began her career as an attorney in a private practice.

