According to the San Diego Union Tribune, California is pleased with the results of its 2018 gender diversity law. It has contributed to a record number of women being appointed to public company board seats of California companies. Nevertheless, litigation continues and there is an ongoing trial. In addition to the California law, SB-826, pressure from institutional shareholders, governance advocates, and new requirements from the regulators have contributed to the increase in board diversity.

