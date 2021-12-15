ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In part two of this year's Fellows subseries, Wetmore Fellows Alex Devine and Kimberly Valladares host a discussion with Boston Managing Partner David Ephraim and Washington, D.C. Finance Partner Crystal Kaldjob about the inaugural Black Venture Accelerator (BVA) program. Designed to foster financial inclusion by providing access to sophisticated legal services as well as opportunities for growth, the BVA is an innovative new pro bono program that offers Black founders and Black-owned businesses pro bono legal services tailored to help their companies progress to new heights and that offers additional business support and counsel to help them scale their ventures.

The 3-part subseries on “Intentional Impact” is designed to look at the ways in which the firm demonstrates its continued commitment to advocacy for people and communities who would otherwise have limited or no access to justice. Each episode is hosted by a 2021 Wetmore Fellow and/or SEO Law Fellow.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved