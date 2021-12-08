ARTICLE

he pandemic period has sparked an increased awareness of self-care practices and the importance of taking time for yourself. The difficult part for many is finding time around busy work schedules to properly rest.

On this fascinating episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Buchanan's CDIO Lloyd Freeman is joined by past president of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association in New York and current CEO of PGE Consulting Group LLC, Paula Edgar, who discusses her recent decision to find the time to reset. Paula is a woman who, like many others, wears many hats, and therefore has a lot on her plate. She is a dedicated lawyer, consultant, speaker, mother, wife, and resourceful peer. Paula is accustomed to living a fast-paced life as she constantly dedicates herself to navigating her clients' challenges and works every day to leave a significant impact on the world around her. With such passion for the workforce, Paula was familiar with saying “yes” to everyone, but what she was uncomfortable with was saying “yes” to herself. This past summer, Paula made a decision that was difficult at first, one that many might find surreal for a legal professional: she took a two-month sabbatical.

In this episode, Paula and Lloyd examine the trajectory of the past year and how it played a role in Paula's decision. The two will also discuss the benefits that proper reflection-periods can bring to the workplace, and how taking time for yourself can actually amplify your work upon your return.

