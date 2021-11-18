ARTICLE

Host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Gigio Ninan, a Rutgers law school alumnus, and founder of Shankar Ninan & Co., who shares his perspective on the South Asian American Community and its role in America's ongoing conversation about race. On this episode, the two discuss the “recent minority” aspect of this community as Asian American discrimination and hatred continues to be pushed to the forefront. The conversation focuses on Gigio Ninan's personal experiences, and the importance of becoming educated on the different dimensions of diversity within the South Asian community, in order to better prepare the American population in dealing with racial issues.

