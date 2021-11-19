ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

It is evident that the pandemic has permanently influenced how we do business. The blurring of the work-life balance has fostered a new type of environment that is rather inconsistent. With some employees working remotely and others returning to the office, it is important for companies to adapt and continue to make inclusivity a priority. As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, it is essential for businesses to accommodate, communicate, promote inclusive work environments, and properly mitigate potential biases.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Buchanan's Chief Talent Officer, Dani Rosetti, to discuss how Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is tackling the potential inequities in the workplace that have resulted from the pandemic. The two will discuss how businesses can make productive accommodations, mitigate biases, and encourage an inclusive work environment even among these unfamiliar elements. Further, Lloyd and Dani will touch-on the importance of retaining and adapting programs even amidst the pandemic and discuss the benefits of exercising emotional intelligence in the workplace. Learning how to navigate the “new normal” will allow companies to remain productive while also creating an environment that continues to value all employees.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.