In this "Leadership Conversation," Mark Grider, head of Cadwalader's Crisis Management and Congressional Investigations practice and the former U.S. Deputy Associate Attorney General, is joined by Thomas Kim, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary at Thomson Reuters.

The pair discuss Thomas' recent recognition at the Korean American Lawyers Association of Greater New York's 35th Anniversary Gala, leadership, and various diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Key topics include:

Thomas' career evolution and highlights

How law firms and general counsels can work together to drive positive change on the diversity front

Leadership advice for young lawyers and general counsels

