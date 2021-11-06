Thanks to Michael Lewis, we all know the term "Moneyball." Very few people actually apply those concepts though. Today's guest, Caren Ulrich Stacy, has used the Moneyball concept to change the demographics of law firms and the face of law firm leadership. Informed by her education as a journalist and her work with top law firms on their talent strategies, Caren co-founded Lawyer Metrics, a startup company that pioneered a data-driven approach to lawyer recruitment and development. From there, Caren created Diversity Lab to focus exclusively on closing the gender gap and increasing diversity and inclusion in the legal field. The success of Diversity Lab's marquee program-Mansfield Certification-is a testament to how an ongoing commitment to change and measurement of outcomes can solve the toughest problems facing our profession.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn:

How Caren's journey in law started at birth-literally.

The three things that contribute to law firm associate satisfaction, and why money isn't one of them.

The big, audacious goal Caren has set for OnRamp Fellowship to more than double the number of women brought back to full-time law firm work.

