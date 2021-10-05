(October 1, 2021) -- As part of Seyfarth's commitment to inclusion and diversity and its focus on continuous improvement in this area, the firm announced today that it is one of the first signees of CREW Network's CRE Pledge for Action, an industry-first, CEO-driven initiative that is designed to advance women, and elevate actions that encourage greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the commercial real estate industry.

The pledge supports the advancement of women and other individuals in underrepresented groups including but not limited to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability, religion, and age. Seyfarth has committed to adopt the following six goals:

Partner with CREW Network to support their mission to transform the industry by advancing women and begin efforts now to make change. Close the compensation gap in the industry by conducting a pay equity study in the firm. Increase inclusion in the firm through senior executive sponsorship of women and/or other individuals in underrepresented groups within the firm. Advance women to the firm's top roles to achieve gender diversity in leadership. Increase diversity in the firm and in the industry through intentional recruiting and hiring of individuals from diverse backgrounds. Implement accountability strategies in the firm to measure progress.

You can learn more about the pledge here.

A recognized industry leader in law firm inclusion and diversity, Seyfarth created The Belonging Project, a first-of-its-kind nationwide collaborative initiative to proactively combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on inclusion and diversity in the profession. The firm launched its own "Rooney Presumption" initiative in 2016 which, inspired by the NFL, has helped improve the hiring of diverse candidates across the firm. Notably, over 70 percent of Seyfarth's executive committee are lawyers from underrepresented groups.

CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network members comprise nearly 12,000 professionals in 76+ markets worldwide and represent all disciplines of commercial real estate.

