In every workplace around America, there's a conversation around how to structure effective mentoring matches. It's no secret that those who have the benefit of a mentor often attain higher and more equitable salaries, they're better positioned for promotions and tend to move from satisfaction to engagement within the workplace. But, finding that mentor, cultivating a relationship and sustaining that match can prove difficult, particularly for those individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Marcus Lambert, Associate Vice President for Research Strategy and Operations at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He has conducted research and published thought leadership on this topic and other areas that increase diversity and inclusion.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

