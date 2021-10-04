ARTICLE

United States: What Does The SEC Approved NASDAQ Diversity Proposal Mean For Boards? (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode of Kelley Drye's Legal Download, Senior Associate Courtney Kleshinski and Special Counsel Shanin Farmer will discuss NASDAQ's Diversity Proposal, approved by the SEC in August 2021, that would establish a disclosure-based framework to advance board diversity and enhance transparency of board diversity statistics. Courtney and Shanin will review key components of the proposal and highlight the implications and action-items for company boards.

To view the full episode please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.