During its annual fall meeting, the North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") approved a statement on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI"). NASAA stated that the DEI statement will guide the execution of its mission to "protect investors, advance responsible capital formation and ensure the integrity and efficiency of the capital markets."

NASAA's statement outlined the following DEI objectives:

promote diverse representation in its leadership, operations and the creation of its policies;

foster the development of "skills, knowledge and attitudes" that support "diverse, equitable and inclusive environments";

advocate for the hiring of individuals with the expertise needed to better address the diverse needs of investors, member firms, companies raising capital and the capital markets;

offer members resources and tools to recruit and retain diverse employees;

bolster members' DEI efforts through educational and mentorship opportunities; and

ensure accountability and provide members and stakeholders with "measurable results."

