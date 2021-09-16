Pryor Cashman acknowledges the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from September 15th to October 15th each year. According to the official website, the recognition was established to call to mind the achievements and contributions of Latino American "champions who have inspired others to achieve success." The site goes on to state:

The observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988.

Pryor Cashman celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of those Latine and Hispanic men and women across all industries and facets of life, particularly those in the legal industry - from the first Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Anthony Lee (Tony) Coelho, the first Hispanic-American majority whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

For more information, we recommend reading the American Bar Association Diversity and Inclusion Center's report entitled: Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month Honoring Activists and Legal Trailblazers.

We encourage you to explore local celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month in your local communities and learn more about this occasion in the resource links below.

Resources

National Hispanic Heritage Month

[Smithsonian] Heritage and History Month Events

[Oprah Daily] What Is Hispanic Heritage Month - and Who Celebrates It?