Palo Alto - September 14, 2021 - Cooley has again achieved Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule Certification, after completing the rigorous 12-month Mansfield 4.0 certification program. Earning the certification for the fourth consecutive year, Cooley was also distinguished with Mansfield Certification Plus status, indicating that the firm has successfully reached at least 30% representation of lawyers from historically underrepresented backgrounds in a notable number of its current leadership roles.

The Mansfield Rule Certification measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30% women, underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities and senior lateral positions. Firms participating in the program have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and they are making meaningful progress on diversifying law firm leadership.

"We are thrilled to celebrate these firms that have worked so tirelessly to implement the Mansfield Rule principles and create inclusive workplaces where every lawyer has the ability to thrive and the opportunity to lead," Natalia Marulanda, Mansfield Rule director at Diversity Lab, said in a news release. "Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the Mansfield Rule certified firms have not deviated from their goal of ensuring that law firm leadership reflects the rich diversity of the profession. We are enormously proud to work with such a committed group of firms."

Cooley is dedicated to maintaining a truly diverse workplace that values and celebrates differences. The firm has been widely recognized for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by leading industry organizations and publications, including Diversity Lab, Working Mother, Crain's New York Business and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

This year, Law360 recognized Cooley among the top firms noted for having the most diverse representation among its partnership, while the Women in Law Empowerment Forum awarded Cooley with its Gold Standard Certification for the 10th consecutive time for the firm's commitment to the advancement of women in the legal industry. In addition, an article to be published by the UC Irvine Law Review in 2022 reveals that of the 20 firms handling the most significant public M&A transactions from 2014 to 2020, Cooley is the only one with equal gender representation in leading roles across such deals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.