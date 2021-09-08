On the Women, Diversity and Change Podcast, Steve Camac interviews diverse leaders across the legal community exploring the factors that led to their success. The goal of the podcast is to find the strategies and tools to accelerate impactful and long lasting change on these Journeys to Equity.

In this episode, Jennifer Rubin addresses the importance of becoming your best self as you rise to the top and accountability in leadership. Choosing to start a family early in her career, it took Jen 13 years to make partner. Along the way she picked up some valuable tips on how to structure a deal and get what she wanted. She also came to embrace the ideal that it is incumbent upon those in leadership to bring underrepresented individuals on to boards and into the C Suite.

Tune in for perspectives on:

How to communicate your value proposition when structuring a deal

Best practices for finding, promoting and developing women and people of color

Holding leadership accountable for effectuating change

Jennifer will speaking at the Women, Diversity & Change: Corporate Governance & Leadership Summit on September 29, 2021. To learn and register for the event, click here.

