Partner Mélida Hodgson Discusses Her Role As Vice-Chair Of ICC Institute Of World Business Law
27 August 2021
Jenner & Block
On August 19, Jenner & Block Partner Mélida Hodgson shared her reasons for
joining the International Chamber of Commerce Institute of World
Business Law in an interview with the Institute. Ms. Hodgson also
explains why she ran for vice-chair and how the Institute's
leadership represents ICC's values: "First, and foremost,
we seek to promote the value of diversity as I have discussed
previously, in its multiple aspects. Together, we want to develop
the right trainings and the right programmes that will better serve
the legal needs of our international business community - a diverse
array of that community."
Watch the full interview here.
