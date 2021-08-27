On August 19, Jenner & Block Partner Mélida Hodgson shared her reasons for joining the International Chamber of Commerce Institute of World Business Law in an interview with the Institute. Ms. Hodgson also explains why she ran for vice-chair and how the Institute's leadership represents ICC's values: "First, and foremost, we seek to promote the value of diversity as I have discussed previously, in its multiple aspects. Together, we want to develop the right trainings and the right programmes that will better serve the legal needs of our international business community - a diverse array of that community."

Watch the full interview here.

