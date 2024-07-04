ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Internal Investigations In Cases Of Harassment

This EU focused webinar focuses on the subject of handling harassment complaints. During this webinar our speakers look at the frequently asked questions that arise...
Worldwide Employment and HR
WATCH NOW

This EU focused webinar focuses on the subject of handling harassment complaints. During this webinar our speakers look at the frequently asked questions that arise when a complaint is first raised with HR, line managers or in-house legal, and the immediate questions which should be considered by employers including:

  • Who should investigate, and how;
  • What are the immediate actions which should be taken in the early days of the investigation; and
  • How to ensuring confidentiality, anonymity and privilege.

Partners from our European Labor, Employment, and Workplace Safety practice share their knowledge of the issues arising in their various jurisdictions, discussing the local laws and processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

