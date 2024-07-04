Internal Investigations In Cases Of Harassment

WATCH NOW

This EU focused webinar focuses on the subject of handling harassment complaints. During this webinar our speakers look at the frequently asked questions that arise when a complaint is first raised with HR, line managers or in-house legal, and the immediate questions which should be considered by employers including:

Who should investigate, and how;

What are the immediate actions which should be taken in the early days of the investigation; and

How to ensuring confidentiality, anonymity and privilege.

Partners from our European Labor, Employment, and Workplace Safety practice share their knowledge of the issues arising in their various jurisdictions, discussing the local laws and processes.