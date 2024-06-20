ARTICLE
20 June 2024

California Team Secures Complete Defense Verdict In Age Discrimination Matter

Orange County Partner Steven G. Gatley, Los Angeles Partners Jerry J. Chang and Raul L. Martinez, and Los Angeles Associate Ula Chun secured a complete defense verdict ...
United States Employment and HR
Orange County Partner Steven G. Gatley, Los Angeles Partners Jerry J. Chang and Raul L. Martinez, and Los Angeles Associate Ula Chun secured a complete defense verdict for a nationwide auto parts retailer in an employment age harassment, discrimination, and constructive termination case following an 11-day jury trial in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The plaintiff, a 64-year-old commercial driver, claimed that his store manager violently slapped, pushed, and tripped him, and would call him derogatory names such as "dinosaur," "old man," and "slow motion," all on account of his age. He alleged the harassment continued for five years on a daily basis, resulting in hundreds of instances of harassment. He further claimed that his hours were reduced and given to younger employees in an attempt to force him to quit.

Learn more on our website about the trial and verdict, which landed on the Daily Journal's list of Top 10 Defense Verdicts for 2023.

