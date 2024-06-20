EEOC PWFA Final Rule Goes Into Effect June 18, 2024: Key Takeaways For Employers

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which has been in
force since June 27, 2023, expands protections for individuals by
requiring covered employers make reasonable accommodations to
"known limitations" related to "pregnancy,
childbirth or related medical conditions" of a
"qualified" employee or applicant, absent undue hardship.
On April 15, 2024, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released its final rule and interpretive guidance clarifying an employer's obligations under the PWFA, the types of medical conditions covered and other items in connection with implementing the PWFA. After surviving various legal challenges (thus far), the rule goes into effect on June 18, 2024.
The final rule and interpretative guidance take an expansive
reading of the PWFA. Here are key takeaways employers should be
aware of as they implement the PWFA in their workplace going
forward:
- The Rule Sets Forth an Expansive Definition of "Related Medical Conditions" Arising Before, During, and After Pregnancy, Including Abortion and Infertility Treatment.
The finalized rule contains a very broad definition of "pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions." For example, the EEOC found the following circumstances fell within the broad definition:
- Infertility and fertility treatment;
- Pregnancy-related sickness; e.g., nausea, preeclampsia, carpal tunnel syndrome, vomiting and other pregnancy-related conditions;
- Lactation and/or issues with lactation
- The use of contraception;
- Termination of pregnancy, including via miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion; and
- Menstruation.
The EEOC further clarified that "related medical
conditions" can include not only new physical and medical
conditions originating during pregnancy, but also include
pre-existing conditions exacerbated by pregnancy.
Based on the comments received by the EEOC during the initial
comment period, the inclusion of abortion in the definition of
"related medical conditions" appears to be the most
controversial aspect of the final rule. In fact, following the
issuance of the final rule, the EEOC Commissioner Andrea R. Lucas
issued a lengthy statement on LinkedIn explaining her disapproval
of the final rule, stating that the EEOC's regulation
"extends the new accommodation requirements to reach virtually
every condition, circumstance, or procedure that relates to any
aspect of the female reproductive system."
In an attempt to respond to employer concerns about the abortion
accommodation requirement, the EEOC guidance states that
"nothing in the PWFA requires, or forbids, an employer to pay
for health insurance benefits for an abortion." As such, the
EEOC expects that the most common requests will be to attend an
abortion-related appointment or for recovery. However, the
inclusion of this clarifying statement did not dissuade states from
challenging the rule's inclusion of abortion. But to date,
those challenges have fallen short; most recently, on June 14,
2024, a federal judge in the Eastern District of Arkansas dismissed
a lawsuit filed by seventeen state attorney generals challenging
the rule because they lacked standing. Although the rule will go
into effect on June 18, 2024, other legal challenges lie
ahead.
- Temporarily Eliminating Essential Function(s) of the Job and a Broad Definition of "Qualified" Applicants Under the PWFA.
The final rule provides the following expansive definition of "qualified" applicants and employees covered by the PWFA:
- An employee or applicant is "qualified" if that individual can perform the essential functions of the position, with or without reasonable accommodations; and
- An employee or applicant is "qualified" if: (a) their inability to perform an essential function is for a "temporary period;" and (b) the essential function can be performed in the "near future."
The final rule defines "temporary" as "lasting a
limited time, not permanent, and may extend beyond 'in the near
future.'" "In the near future" generally means
"forty weeks."
Unlike the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the PWFA
allows for the temporary suspension of an essential job function,
if the employee requesting the accommodation is able to (or is
expected to be able to) perform the essential functions in the near
future and the employer can reasonably accommodate the inability to
temporarily perform that function. If, however, the suspension of
the essential function causes undue hardship, then the employer
need not provide a reasonable accommodation that includes
suspension of that job function.
Under the final rule, certain factors may be considered in determining whether the suspension of an essential function of the job will cause "undue hardship." For example, an employer may consider:
- The length of time the individual will be unable to perform the essential function;
- Whether there is work for the individual (outside of the essential function);
- The nature of the essential function and the frequency of the essential function;
- If there are other individuals who can perform (or be hired to) perform the function; or
- If the essential function can be temporarily suspended or remain unperformed.
- The Individual's Known "Limitations" Do Not Have to Be Severe.
Under the PWFA, an individual's known
"limitations" may include impediments or problems that
are considered "modest, minor or episodic," and can
include actions that need to be taken to maintain the
individual's health or the health of the pregnancy. Unlike the
ADA, which has a higher threshold for what qualifies as a
disability, the PWFA is intended to cover conditions that would not
otherwise be considered a disability under the ADA as it is
intended, in part, to help pregnant employees maintain their health
or the health of their pregnancy. Meaning that individuals with
"healthy and/or normal pregnancies" may seek
accommodations under the PWFA.
- Only Individuals with the Actual Limitation or Condition will Receive an Accommodation.
The PWFA's regulations only require employers to provide
accommodations to eligible employees, i.e., those that themselves
have a physical or mental condition related to, affected by, or
arising out of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical condition.
Accommodations are not extended to an eligible employee's
partner, spouse, or family member.
- Employers Should Be Reasonable When Requesting Supporting Documentation.
While the PWFA permits employers to request documentation relating to an accommodation request, it does not require employers to do so and if they do, such a request must be "reasonable."
Furthermore, employers are prohibited from seeking documentation
in certain circumstances, including: (1) when the physical or
medical condition and accommodation needed are "obvious";
(2) when the employer already has sufficient information to
determine whether the employee has a physical or mental condition
related to, affected by, or arising out of pregnancy, childbirth,
or related medical conditions (a limitation) and needs an
adjustment or change at work due to the limitation; (3) when the
accommodation is related to a time and/or place to pump or nurse at
work; and (4) when the requested accommodation is available to
employees seeking accommodations for non-PWFA purposes and where
such employees are not required to submit supporting
documentation.
Much like the ADA, the EEOC expects employers requesting
documents to follow the "interactive process" and not
request more information than required to make a proper assessment
regarding the request for accommodation.
- The Process of Requesting an Accommodation Should Not Be "Complicated" or "Difficult."
The process of informing an employer of the limitation and
requesting a reasonable accommodation is not intended to be
"complicated" or "difficult." Employees are
permitted to do both through various avenues and means and
employees should not be made to wait for a reasonable accommodation
because they spoke to the "wrong" supervisor.
- The EEOC Provided Multiple Examples of Accommodations That May Assist Employers in Determining What Accommodations Might be "Reasonable."
The final rule specifically lists the following examples of possible reasonable accommodations:
- Frequent breaks
- Sitting/standing
- Schedule changes
- Part-time work
- Paid and unpaid leave
- Telework
- Reserved parking
- Light duty
- Making existing facilities accessible or modifying the work environment
- Job restructuring
- Temporary suspension of one or more essential functions
- Acquiring or modifying equipment, uniforms, or devices
- Adjusting or modifying examinations or policies
The rule notes that what will qualify as a reasonable
accommodation will largely depend on the circumstances, and that
different accommodations may be needed at different phases of
pregnancy and after childbirth. As with accommodations under the
ADA, the PWFA requires employers to engage in an "interactive
process" to determine whether the requested accommodation
allows the employee to perform the essential functions of the role.
Similar to the ADA, an employer is not required to provide the
requested accommodation or provide any of the potential
accommodations listed above, however, an employer must be
reasonable in its engagement of the interactive process and may not
unreasonably deny an accommodation or delay the process.
- Employers Are Not Required to Provide Accommodations If Doing So Would Create an "Undue Hardship.
As mentioned above, employers are not required to provide
accommodations if doing so would create "undue hardship."
Apart from providing for the temporary suspension of an essential
function – which often creates undue hardship under the ADA
– "undue hardship" is construed under the PWFA the
same as it is under the ADA – as a significant difficulty or
expense in, or resulting from, the provision of the accommodation.
An "undue hardship" under the PWFA considers the
financial realities of the particular employer, but the concept of
undue hardship is not limited to financial difficulty. "Undue
hardship" also refers to any accommodation that would be
unduly costly, extensive, substantial, or disruptive, or that would
fundamentally alter the nature or operation of the business.
- Employers are Prohibited From Engaging in Certain Behavior.
The final rule makes clear that employers are prohibited from
engaging in certain behavior, including: (1) requiring employees to
accept an accommodation other than one arrived at through the
interactive process; (2) requiring an employee to take leave (paid
or unpaid); and (3) taking adverse action against an employee who
sought or was granted a reasonable accommodation.
- Some Accommodations are Reasonable in "Virtually All Cases."
The following accommodations, when requested by a pregnant
employee, are reasonable, don't require documentation, and
should be granted in "virtually all cases": (1) allowing
an employee to carry or keep water near and drink, as needed; (2)
allowing an employee to take additional restroom breaks, as needed;
(3) allowing an employee whose work requires standing to sit and
whose work requires sitting to stand, as needed; and (4) allowing
an employee to take breaks to eat and drink, as needed.
- Employers Must Act with "Expediency" and Can Provide Interim Accommodations on an As Needed Basis.
Given the temporary nature of pregnancy, childbirth, and related
medical conditions, it is "crucial" for employers to act
with "expediency in responding to and providing requested
accommodations." Furthermore, to bridge the gap while a
specific accommodation is being considered, an "interim
reasonable accommodation can be used when there is a delay in
providing the reasonable accommodation." While interim
reasonable accommodations are not required, providing one is
considered to be a "best practice under the PWFA" and may
help limit an employer's exposure to liability.
Employers should make sure that they are in compliance with the PWFA, provide appropriate training for HR professionals to ensure they understand differences between the ADA and PWFA and provide a list of suggested accommodations set forth in the final rule as a good starting point for the interactive process, and contact counsel before denying pregnancy or childbirth-related accommodation requests based on an "undue hardship."
