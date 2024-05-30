ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Overview Of The New 2024 Title IX Regulations (Podcast)

On Friday, April 19, the Department of Education released new Title IX regulations, which will be effective August 1, 2024. As expected, the new regulations mark a significant departure from the 2020 Title IX regulations with respect to how institutions are required to respond to complaints of sex-based discrimination. Please join our Title IX team for a discussion providing you with a high-level overview of the new Title IX regulations, key changes, and a discussion of action items your institution can take in preparation for their implementation on August 1, 2024.

