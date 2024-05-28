self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 33: Exploring the EEOC's Final Regulation on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

At long last the EEOC has issued its final regulation and interpretive guidance on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), providing employers with additional insights on employee entitlements, employer responsibilities and agency enforcement under the Act. The final regulation's effective date is less than one month away – June 18, 2024. Given that the PWFA is one of the biggest leave law developments in recent memory and is still quite green (the law has been in effect for less than a year), it's important for employers to understand how the final regulation impacts their organization and employees.

In this episode, host Josh Seidman is joined by Karla Grossenbacher, a Seyfarth Labor and Employment Partner who has followed this legislation closely, to discuss the framework of the PWFA and what has and has not changed in light of the final regulation. Josh and Karla explore key distinctions between the PWFA and related federal employment laws, including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) and Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), how these laws interplay, key terms and conditions employers need to be aware of, and practical tips and strategies for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.