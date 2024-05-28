ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Take It Or Leave It Episode 33 - Exploring The EEOC's Final Regulation On The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Joshua D. Seidman
Photo of Karla Grossenbacher
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 33: Exploring the EEOC's Final Regulation on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Take It or Leave It Episode 33 - Exploring the EEOC's Final Regulation on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

At long last the EEOC has issued its final regulation and interpretive guidance on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), providing employers with additional insights on employee entitlements, employer responsibilities and agency enforcement under the Act. The final regulation's effective date is less than one month away – June 18, 2024. Given that the PWFA is one of the biggest leave law developments in recent memory and is still quite green (the law has been in effect for less than a year), it's important for employers to understand how the final regulation impacts their organization and employees.

In this episode, host Josh Seidman is joined by Karla Grossenbacher, a Seyfarth Labor and Employment Partner who has followed this legislation closely, to discuss the framework of the PWFA and what has and has not changed in light of the final regulation. Josh and Karla explore key distinctions between the PWFA and related federal employment laws, including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) and Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), how these laws interplay, key terms and conditions employers need to be aware of, and practical tips and strategies for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua D. Seidman
Joshua D. Seidman
Photo of Karla Grossenbacher
Karla Grossenbacher
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Take It Or Leave It Episode 33 - Exploring The EEOC's Final Regulation On The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Podcast)

United States Employment and HR

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More