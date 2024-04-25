United States:
Supreme Court Makes It Easier To File Workplace Discrimination Claims
25 April 2024
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Alyesha Asghar said the Supreme Court's decision in
Muldrow v. St. Louis, which will make it easier for employees to
pursue discrimination claims over job transfers, does not mean an
end to IE&D.
The Washington Post
View (Subscription
required.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Final Rule: Employee vs. Independent Contractor
Thompson Burton
On March 11, 2024, the Department of Labor's ("DOL") final rule ("Final Rule") took effect, which rescinded the 2021 Independent Contractor Rule (the "Prior Rule") under the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA").