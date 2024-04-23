Wait ... what?

We have a blog? An employment blog? Didn't I used to write a blog? An employment blog?

Indeed!

I've been told that for the last five or six years I apparently fell asleep in an Elysian field of poppies somewhere on the Upper West Side, and missed a whole lot. And I've also been told that I used to write blog posts by the dozens for the employment discrimination blogs which I started at two of my prior law firms. I even wrote dozens of articles for Above the Law.

My partner, Amy Epstein Gluck (the Notorious AEG!), after years of trying, finally shook (really kicked) me awake when about 100+ of my partners founded Pierson Ferdinand in January, and not wanting to be left without her (and the 100+ others), I shaved off my lengthy beard, dusted off my out-of-fashion-hipster clothes, and also became a founding partner of Pierson Ferdinand.

And we have an employment blog! Amy started it!

And now, with the same tirelessness for which she has a deserved reputation, she noodged me enough that I have decided to dust off my pen and blog again.

Thanks, AEG!!

