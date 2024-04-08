Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits disability discrimination in public accommodations. But whether it applies to websites differs by location. California exempts online-only businesses, for example, but elsewhere, offering online goods or services can mandate compliance. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guests, Karel Mazanec and Nick Reiter, discuss recent court decisions that provide defenses against generic lawsuits, stressing specific injury claims. The explosion of online commerce has forced the question: How does Title III apply to websites?

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guests: Karel Mazanec and Nick Reiter

