Affirmative action is a hot topic for businesses. Since the 2023 US Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard University and University of North Carolina, which held that attempts to increase diversity in universities by taking race into account in admissions decisions were not permissible, employers in the United States and beyond have been reviewing their diversity programs. As many employers have programs covering multiple countries, we provide a high-level review of the scope of affirmative action in a range of jurisdictions. For further advice on practical and permissible ways to promote diversity and the parameters of affirmative action across these and other jurisdictions, please contact your usual Mayer Brown contact or one of the listed authors.

Brazil

Affirmative action in the workplace is permitted in Brazil in certain circumstances. Affirmative action aimed at minority groups can be adopted by employers in order to contribute to the promotion of equitable conditions for equal opportunities, inclusion and diversification of certain people or groups subject to discrimination.

Employers are permitted to take affirmative action in Brazil in certain circumstances.

There is no legal obstacle for the adoption of reasonable affirmative action aimed at minority groups and these initiatives can be adopted by employers in order to contribute to the promotion of equitable conditions for equal opportunities, inclusion and diversification of people or groups subject to discrimination, such as the afro-Brazilian community, disabled individuals, women and LGBTQIA+ population. Initiatives in this regard will not be deemed discriminatory, provided that they are aimed at socially and historically underrepresented groups, and are in line with the employer's social responsibility and the principle of non-discrimination.

Brazil's Federal Constitution and ordinary laws forbid employers to take any discriminatory actions towards employees upon admission, duration or termination of employment contracts related to sexual orientation, origin, race, color, marital/civil status, family circumstances, age or physical conditions (disability).

Also, it must be noted that companies with 100 or more employees must have between 2% and 5% of their workforce made up of disabled employees, as provided by Law No. 8,213, of 1991.

Finally, Brazil has enacted an equal pay law(Law No. 14,611/2023) that provides for equal pay and remuneration criteria between men and women. Under the provisions of the new equal pay law, employers with 100 or more employees are required to publish a salary transparency and remuneration criteria report prepared by the Ministry of Labor every six months and, if any inequality is verified, the employer will be required to prepare and submit an action plan for mitigating gender inequality in workplace with the adoption of certain affirmative actions.

China

Affirmative action in the workplace is permitted in China in certain circumstances. Employees are entitled to equal employment under PRC law. The Labor Law also stipulates that where there are special provisions in laws and regulations in relation to the employment of the disabled, ethnic minorities, and veterans, such provisions will apply.

Employers are permitted to take affirmative action in the workplace in China in certain circumstances.

The PRC law provides that an employee is entitled to equal employment. It is unlawful to discriminate against a (potential) employee on the basis of ethnicity, race, gender, religious belief, disability, residence status (i.e., rural worker or urban worker), or physical status (e.g., whether they are a carrier of epidemic pathogens such as hepatitis B).

The Labor Law of the People's Republic of China (中华人民共和国劳动法) ("Labor Law") also stipulates that where there are special provisions in laws and regulations in relation to the employment of the disabled, ethnic minorities, and veterans, such provisions will apply.

A ratio-based employment arrangement mechanism for disabled persons was established by the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Disabled Persons (中华人民共和国残疾人保障法) and the Rules on the Employment of Disabled Persons (残疾人就业条例). Pursuant to the mechanism, the proportion of disabled employees of an employer must be no lower than 1.5% of total staff, and any employer that fails to meet the aforesaid proportion must pay a disabled persons employment surcharge. This arrangement hence arguably encourages employers to recruit the disabled persons to meet the statutory proportion with less consideration of their competence.

With regard to veterans, according to the Veteran Support Law of the People's Republic of China (中华人民共和国退役军人保障法), during the recruitment, entities such as public institutions and state-owned enterprises may appropriately relax the requirements on age and education qualification for veterans, with priority given to veterans under the same conditions. For employers in the private sector, the government promulgated several incentives for employers to hire veterans in 2022 (关于引导和鼓励民营企业招用自主就业退役军人的意见), including tax relief, financial support and priority in the land use.

This summary was prepared with the assistance of Meng Bo Law Office, a PRC law firm based in Shanghai, with which Mayer Brown has a close working relationship.

France