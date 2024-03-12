Along with summer blockbusters, New York employers have a new posting obligation too.

On March 1, 2024, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) released the City's newly expanded, landmark Workers' Bill of Rights, a comprehensive guide to rights in the workplace in New York City.

In multiple languages, the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) and the New York City Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) created this guide summarizing city laws and including state and federal laws that protect workers and job applicants in New York City, regardless of immigration status.

By July 1, 2024, all employers in New York City must post the required one-sentence multilingual "Your Rights at Work" poster where employees can easily see it and must provide a copy to each employee. Employers must also post it to their intranet and/or on mobile apps, if used.

The poster includes a QR code to the DCWP's site, which informs workers about their rights under New York City and State law to paid safe and sick leave, paid family leave, temporary schedule changes, pay transparency, and commuter benefits.

The City boasts specific laws to protect fast food workers, retail and utility safety workers, food delivery workers, and grocery workers. Rights in each of these industries are included here.

New York's Workers' Bill of Rights explains that city, state, and federal laws protect not just employees, but contractors, interns, and job applicants, from sexual harassment and employment discrimination. It lists protected categories and informs workers that their employers must provide reasonable accommodations at work based on a disability (physical or mental); pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding; religious observance; and status as a victim of domestic violence.

The Bill even provides some examples of reasonable accommodations and how to file a complaint.

Notifying workers of their rights informs them of avenues of recourse if their rights have been violated," said CCHRCommissioner and Chair Annabel Palma. "At the Commission, we aim to ensure that workplaces foster an environment in which everyone can thrive. The Worker's Bill of Rights will help cultivate a culture of respect and dignity in our city."

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams amplified that point and calls upon employers to partner with the City and educate employers and employees:

By creating a comprehensive and multilingual guide that consolidates information into one accessible place, and enlisting employers to post these "Know Your Rights" posters, workers will be reminded that their rights will be enforced in this city.

Employers, be aware of this new posting requirement in the extremely worker-friendly Empire State.

