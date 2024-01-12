Are you facing sexual harassment while working at a bank? You're not alone. Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents happen in the workplace frequently but know that you have options and rights protected under employment law. In this blog post, we'll guide you through the steps you should take if you've been a victim of sexual harassment at work.

RECOGNIZING SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE

The first step in addressing sexual harassment is to understand what it includes. Sexual harassment can manifest in various forms, including unwelcome advances, sexual jokes or comments, physical contact, offensive gestures or images, and even demands for sexual favors. If you're unsure whether the behavior you're experiencing qualifies as sexual harassment, consult with an experienced New York sexual harassment attorney who can provide guidance based on your specific circumstances.

DOCUMENTING INCIDENTS AND KEEPING A RECORD

When you've identified instances of sexual harassment, it's crucial to document each incident. Keep a record of dates, times, locations, and a detailed description of what happened. If possible, gather any supporting evidence, such as emails, text messages, or witness statements. This documentation will help support your case should you decide to pursue legal action.

REPORTING THE HARASSMENT TO YOUR EMPLOYER OR HR DEPARTMENT

Report the sexual harassment to your employer or human resources (HR) department. Most employers have established protocols for addressing such complaints. Submit a written complaint detailing the incidents, including the dates, facts, and any evidence you've gathered. If your employer fails to take appropriate action or retaliates against you, consult a New York sexual harassment attorney who can advise you on the next steps.

SEEKING LEGAL ASSISTANCE FROM NEW YORK SEXUAL HARASSMENT ATTORNEYS

If your employer doesn't address your complaint or the harassment continues, it's important to seek legal assistance from an experienced sexual harassment attorney immediately. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we can assess the strength of your case, explain your rights, and guide you through the legal process. We are well-versed in employment law and have the experience to advocate for your rights and help you seek justice.

PROTECTING YOUR RIGHTS AND TAKING ACTION

Remember, it's crucial to protect your rights throughout this process. It's also important to remember that retaliation for reporting sexual harassment is illegal. If you experience any form of retaliation, document those incidents as well. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we'll help you understand your rights and options for taking legal action against the harasser and your employer if necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.