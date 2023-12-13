Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Law360 about the oral arguments in Muldrow v. St. Louis, an employment discrimination case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In "4 Highlights From High Court Arguments Over Job Bias Test," Wendy comments in the potential implications for companies' diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and policies if the Court agrees with St. Louis sergeant Jatonya Clayborn Muldrow that her job transfer violated Title VII discrimination rules, following the hypothetical questions posed by Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett:

Pryor Cashman LLP counsel Wendy M. LaManque, an employment attorney, said these questions indicate that some DEI programs may be in trouble if Muldrow wins her case. "It is easy to see how, based on these exchanges, the court could create an opening for legal challenges to workplace DEI efforts," LaManque said.

In "Job Transfer Case May Implicate IE&D Programs," SHRM includes Wendy's view on next steps for companies:

Corporations should review their policies and practices to ensure they do not reflect a discriminatory intent or have a disparate impact on workers based on protected characteristics, such as gender or race, said Wendy LaManque, an attorney with Pryor Cashman in New York City.

