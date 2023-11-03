Los Angeles, Calif. (October 30, 2023) - Orange County Partner Steven Gatley, Los Angeles Partner Jerry Chang, and Los Angeles Associate Ula Chun represented a nationwide auto parts retailer and secured a complete defense verdict in an employment age harassment, discrimination, and constructive termination case following an 11-day jury trial in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Los Angeles partner Raul Martinez assisted as well. The plaintiff sought over $9.2 million at trial.

The plaintiff, a 64-year-old commercial driver, claimed that his store manager violently slapped, pushed, and tripped him, and would call him derogatory names such as "dinosaur," "old man," and "slow motion," all on account of his age. He alleged the harassment continued for five years on a daily basis, resulting in hundreds of instances of harassment. He further claimed that his hours were reduced and given to younger employees in an attempt to force him to quit.

At trial, the defense demonstrated that the plaintiff mutually engaged in banter with his store manager, that his claims of harassment were not credible, and that there was no evidence his hours had been reduced and given to younger employees.

The jury deliberated for approximately four hours and reached a defense verdict on all claims.

Plaintiff was represented by Shegerian & Associates.

