As we previously reported, OFCCP's updated Voluntary Self-Identification of Disability Form (CC-305) was approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in April 2023. Form CC-305 was updated to include "the preferred language for disabilities and... additional examples of disabilities." Federal contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") must begin using the updated Form CC-305 by no later than July 25, 2023.

Contractors are required to invite their applicants to self-identify as an individual with a disability using CC-305. In addition, Contractors are required to invite their employees to self-identify as an individual with a disability every five years using CC-305, and, at least once during the years between surveys, Contractors "must remind their employees that they may voluntarily update their disability status at any time."

