Several deadlines are on the horizon for Chicago and Illinois employers. Businesses should be aware of what they need to do to comply, or they may face significant daily penalties.

Employers Must Conduct Required New Sexual Harassment and Bystander Intervention Trainings for All Employees by June 30, 2023. The City of Chicago amended its Human Rights Ordinance last year to require all employers with employees in Chicago to provide the following annual training by June 30, 2023 (and annually thereafter):

One hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees (with an additional hour of sexual harassment prevention training for all supervisors and managers, for a total of two hours); and One hour of bystander intervention training to all employees.

Template sexual harassment and bystander intervention trainings and other materials are available on the City of Chicago website. Employers must keep written records of the trainings for the longer of five years or the duration of any claim, action, or pending investigation. Employers that do not comply with the training and record-keeping requirements may be fined significant penalties for each day that the employer is not in compliance.

Illinois Adverse Judgments or Rulings Reports Are Due by July 1, 2023. By each July 1, every employer that had an adverse judgment or administrative ruling against it in the preceding year must disclose to the Illinois Department of Human Rights the following:

The total number of adverse judgments or administrative rulings during the preceding year; Whether equitable relief was ordered; and The number of adverse judgments or administrative rulings entered against the employer within specific categories outlined in Section 2-108(B) of the Illinois Human Rights Act.

An "adverse judgment or administrative ruling" means any final and non-appealable judgment that finds sexual harassment or unlawful discrimination with the ruling in the employee's favor and against the employer. This includes reporting adverse rulings outside of Illinois jurisdiction. The disclosure report form may be found here: Form IDHR 2-108.

