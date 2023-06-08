In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss a new law passed by New York City prohibiting height and weight discrimination, adding to a growing campaign to address discrimination based on physical appearance. New York City employers should review their practices and make sure that they include this new protected category in their non-discrimination policies and trainings.

