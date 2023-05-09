The rights and protections afforded to pregnant and nursing individuals at work were expanded late last year through two laws passed as amendments to the $1.7 trillion government spending bill signed by President Joe Biden. The Pregnant Worker's Fairness Act and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act set minimum standards to protect individuals in the workplace affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions and lactation needs. Additionally, the Speak Out Act was signed into law in December 2022, rendering unenforceable pre-dispute, non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses related to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

Jaime Tuite and Amanda Scarpo, attorneys in the firm's Labor & Employment section, detailed the new amendments and outlined the steps employers should take to ensure compliance.

