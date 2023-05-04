Carrie Cohen was featured in the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter, the final installment of a three-part series examining former R&B superstar R. Kelly's federal trial in New York following decades of allegations related to sexual abuse.

Watch the series on Netflix or on Lifetime (subscription required for both). Carrie is featured in Episode 2 (beginning at the 8:18 mark) and in Episode 4 (beginning at the 14:18 mark).

