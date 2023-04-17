On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, and Gretchen McGill, a Partner at Dvorak Law Group discuss the 8.4g in the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct. This rule covers harassment and discrimination in the practice of law, but it has not been adopted in all states, including Nebraska. Listen in as they explain the rule and the history of the 2016 amendment, why it matters if it is adopted, the key changes that need to be made, and the status of the rule in Nebraska.