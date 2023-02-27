Seyfarth Synopsis: The National Retail Federation (NRF) is hosting a free webinar on workplace violence, taking place on Mar. 7, 2023, at 12:00 – 1:15 PM.

We are looking forward to the National Retail Federation's Retail Law Summit, where Adam Young will be presenting a March 7, 2023 webinar on Workplace Violence in Retail with his colleagues Melissa Ortega and Timothy Hoppe. Any retailers or others who are interested in this topic, please tune in! Our event description is below:

Employers face growing concerns with retail theft, threats, assaults, sexual violence, and mass shootings, particularly in West Coast markets. The session will discuss legal liabilities relating to workplace violence, as well as applicable and draft laws. We will provide practical tips on developing and updating workplace violence policies to best protect employees, customers and visitors. We will guide attendees through common challenges such as responding to customer/visitor threats, safety concerns from employees, and individuals using retail locations for shelter.

