United States: Laborspeak: Two Minutes On The Speak Out Act

Alex Lau and Mia Brill Rosenblum, Akin Gump lawyers in the labor and employment practice, discuss the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforcement of pre-existing non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions in sexual harassment and sexual assault disputes.

