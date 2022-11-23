Well, if you count The Employer Handbook itself, which email gods magically deliver to blog subscriber email inboxes every weekday following weeknights where I haven't had too many blog-inhibiting adult beverages , I've got three freebies today.

To remedy that, you must promise to pay me $100 if you keep reading the rest of this blog post. It's called a unilateral (bilateral? trilateral?) contract.

After all, I went to law school.

Ok, keep your money and check out this new resource document from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other federal agency partners instead. It's all about military service members & veterans facing employment discrimination.

In the hierarchy of claims that your business does not want to be before a federal jury, anything arising under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) is right near or at the top.

You can access "Protections Against Employment Discrimination for Service Members and Veterans," which describes federal protections from unlawful employment discrimination against service members and veterans, here. Additional EEOC resources for veterans are available here.

Now for the main event.

Join me and my two special guests, Daris Freeman and Jeff Nowak, for the next edition of The Employer Handbook Zoom Office Happy Hour: Leave Management Hacks and Cheat Codes. It's today, November 18, 2022, at Noon ET.

Daris is an employment lawyer who has spent more than 20 years focused on all things absence management. Ther primarily supports Unum's Absence Management Center, which administers FMLA, paid leave, ADA, and over 200 complementary state laws.

Jeff is also an employment lawyer whose sweet spot and passion is helping employers manage employees with medical conditions and disabilities. He authors the FMLA Insights blog, which provides practical advice for employers navigating the FMLA.

We'll spend an hour sharing our tips and tricks for navigating leave and accommodation requests. We'll also do some audience Q&A without creating any attorney-client privilege or providing any specific legal advice.

Sound good? Register here (https://bit.ly/FMLAcheatcodes).

