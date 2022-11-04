On October 19, 2022, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") released an updated "Know Your Rights" poster. The purpose of the poster is to inform employees of their rights to be free from unlawful workplace harassment and discrimination under federal law.

Contents of Poster

The new poster replaces the "EEO is the Law" poster. It summarizes the forms of discrimination protected under federal laws. Specifically, the poster shares information about discrimination based on:

Race

Color

Sex

Pregnancy and related conditions

Sexual orientation

Gender identity

National origin

Religion

Age (40 and older)

Equal pay

Disability

Genetic information, including family medical history or genetic tests or services

Retaliation for filing a charge; reasonably opposing discrimination; or participating in a discrimination lawsuit, investigation or proceeding

The poster is available in English and Spanish.

What's New

Some of the notable updates to the prior poster includes an improved format, clarifying that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, or gender identity and providing a QSR code so employees can obtain additional information electronically.

Where to Display?

The EEOC states that the poster should be placed in a conspicuous location in the workplace where notices to applicants and employees are customarily posted. Covered employers should also consider posting a digital notice on their websites to supplement the physical poster so that remote or hybrid workers are informed of their rights.

How to Obtain the Poster?

The digital version of the poster is free to download on the EEOC's website and can also be found here. The poster is available in English and Spanish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.