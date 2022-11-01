On October 20, 2022, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) unveiled a new version of the "Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal" poster which updates and replaces the previous "EEO is the Law" poster. This poster also supersedes an October 19, 2022, version of the "Know Your Rights" poster.

Covered employers are required to prominently post a notice describing Federal laws prohibiting discrimination at their work sites. The "Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal" poster should be placed in a conspicuous location in the workplace where notices to applicants and employees are customarily posted. Printed notices should also be made available in an accessible format, as needed, to persons with disabilities that limit the ability to see or read.

The new poster differs from the previous version in that it uses plain language and bullet points, making it easier for employees and employers to understand employees' rights and employers' obligations.

At the time of this alert, the EEOC has not provided a date in which employers must display the "Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal" poster. However, employers should replace the poster as soon as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.