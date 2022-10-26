Worldwide:
Harassment And Discrimination On The Basis Of Mental Health In France
26 October 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Béatrice Pola, French & EU Employment
Group partner, authored an article titled "Harassment and
discrimination on the basis of mental health in France" in IEL
(International Employment Lawyer).
To access the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide
New California Employment Laws For 2023
Ford & Harrison LLP
California has passed a number of employment laws this year, including a requirement for employers to disclose pay scale information in any job advertisements; expansion...