Jessica Cortes, was featured as a guest on New York Country Lawyers Association's Amicus Curiae Podcast episode entitled "A Conversation – Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault & Sexual Harassment Act of 2021."

Session Overview

The NYCLA Amicus Curiae Podcast will discuss the new law amending the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA). Employers and Plaintiffs in Sexual Harassment & Sexual Assault cases, what is the best way to resolve the claims? Arbitration or litigation? Where do employees and employers fare best in addressing their issues? The impact on the U.S. Supreme Court's approved use of class action waivers and more will be discussed in this insightful and timely episode.

To listen, please click here.

