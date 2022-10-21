ARTICLE

On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued a press release announcing the release of its updated "Know Your Rights" poster. The EEOC enforces a number of employment laws that require employers to post a notice describing the Federal laws prohibiting job discrimination.

Particular updates to reflect the current interpretation and enforcement of the federal discrimination laws: includes a specific reference that harassment is a prohibited form of discrimination; clarifies that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity; provides information about equal pay discrimination for federal employers; and contains a new QR code for individuals that links directly to instructions on how to file a charge of workplace discrimination with the EEOC.

